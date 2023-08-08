GIVE CHITUNGE A BEFITTING SEND-OFF, BEST REVENGE IS VOTING OUT ZANU PF – SWAZILAND’S OPPOSITION LEADER TELLS ZIMBABWEANS

Swaziland’s opposition People’s United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO) leader Mlungisi Makhanya has said the only befitting tribute for slain CCC member Tinashe Chitsunge is voting Zanu PF out of power on August 23 polls.

Makhanya was giving a solidarity speech during Chitsunge’s funeral service in Glen View 7 Harare on Monday.

The CCC supporter was stoned to death by suspected Zanu PF activists last Thursday.

“The loss and cold-blooded killing of Tinashe is not only a loss to his family, the community here in Harare and the CCC but is a loss to all of us.

“So we want to see change in Zimbabwe, the African continent, we all want to see a better life for our people.

“Your loss is our loss,” he said.

Makhanya also urged Zimbabweans to go out in numbers and vote for the CCC in the upcoming general elections.

“We want to appeal to all of you, let us not allow the courageous blood of Tinashe to be split in vain.

“The best revenge and honour to comrade Tinashe that we can do is to come out in our numbers on the 23rd and vote for change.

“We must make sure that we bring all our relatives and friends to come and pay a befitting honour to Tinashe by making sure that President Chamisa becomes the state President,” Makhanya said. New Zimbabwe News