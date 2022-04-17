By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone
GIVE Dr Christine Kaseba the presidency if you want to have some sort of relevance as an opposition, Mwenya Musenge tips the Patriotic Front.
Musenge says without a strong opposition the UPND will go to sleep.
Musenge told The Mast yesterday that one of the reasons the PF lost the 2021 general elections to the UPND was the failure by Edgar Lungu to adopt Dr Kaseba as his running mate.
“Some of us felt that since president Lungu was doing his last term he should have considered taking the party back to its founder member Michael Chilufya Sata through his wife ba Christine Kaseba. So ba Kaseba should have been given an opportunity to be vice-president (running mate) at that particular time. A lot of Zambians still have faith in ba (Mr) Michael Chilufya Sata even though he is in his grave and a lot of them would have seen him in ba Kaseba,” he said. “Even now it is up to them if they have to have some sort of relevance, they should give it a thought by giving ba Kaseba the presidency and see what will happen in PF.”
Musenge also advised Emmanuel Mwamba, who has presidential ambitions, that he would fit well in the position of secretary general of PF.
“Mwamba is one of those people I really appreciate so much and I feel that it is too early for him to go for the PF’s presidency. He would do well to go for secretary general. It needs people like him with vast experience in politics of this country. He can do extremely well as secretary general. It is my humble appeal as an ordinary citizen. I advise them to look at this because we need a very strong opposition,” he said. “If we don’t have a strong opposition abanensu (our friends – the UPND) will go to sleep. So there is need for a very strong opposition that can give checks and balances to them.”
It is very true. In fact, if HH had adopted Dr CK-S as his running mate, he would have burried PF, but thank God he did not. Like most African leaders who are afraid of powerful Vice Presidents and are superstitious, he went for a weaker Mutale Nalumango so that he can sleep easier at night.
D o not drag UPND into your useless politics. Your Christine is no msych for our Mutale, it’s an insukt to compare the two in politics. So where did your Christine get her experience to be a politician. It’s no wonder you are suggesting “giving her” because she cannot pass an election at your convention.
Foolish saint. VP Nalumango is not a weak politician but a formidable one with strong ethical and christian values. Stick to your stinking and tribal PF lane and not drag UPND into your political mess.
You have eyes but you don’t see. Advice from a write off like Musenge? He even has no shame of talking of a crook like Emmanuel Mwamba being SG. Kaseba as the President of Zambia? Oh my God! Quality compromised by PF. No wonder you went to Katondo street to pick a minister for us at Home Affairs and went to the gate of MMD offices to pick a bouncer for a minister for us! Now you have no one only to go for somebody’s wife thinking leadership is contagious. If Kaseba as a wife could not solve the husband’s propensity for side kicks and out of marriage babies, how can she possibly be a President of this country. Save us from any PF mediocrity of governance, we are done with them Mr. Musenge.You have rotten advice. Whoever PF chooses, they will not stop sinking until they disband. Put them together they have no leadership qualities. They are finished. Good for the dustbin.
Useless suggestion. You think Zambians can take a political dynasty? It didn’t work with KK and you think it can work right now? As things stand right now, Mmembe is the man to watch unless someone comes on the scene. All these people vying for leadership in PF were there when their cadres were running the show – harassing people, and creating an impression that you did not need to go to school but be a cadre to have money. All these and their President were quiet – ideally supporting the status quo championed by idi.ots.