By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

GIVE Dr Christine Kaseba the presidency if you want to have some sort of relevance as an opposition, Mwenya Musenge tips the Patriotic Front.

Musenge says without a strong opposition the UPND will go to sleep.

Musenge told The Mast yesterday that one of the reasons the PF lost the 2021 general elections to the UPND was the failure by Edgar Lungu to adopt Dr Kaseba as his running mate.

“Some of us felt that since president Lungu was doing his last term he should have considered taking the party back to its founder member Michael Chilufya Sata through his wife ba Christine Kaseba. So ba Kaseba should have been given an opportunity to be vice-president (running mate) at that particular time. A lot of Zambians still have faith in ba (Mr) Michael Chilufya Sata even though he is in his grave and a lot of them would have seen him in ba Kaseba,” he said. “Even now it is up to them if they have to have some sort of relevance, they should give it a thought by giving ba Kaseba the presidency and see what will happen in PF.”

Musenge also advised Emmanuel Mwamba, who has presidential ambitions, that he would fit well in the position of secretary general of PF.

“Mwamba is one of those people I really appreciate so much and I feel that it is too early for him to go for the PF’s presidency. He would do well to go for secretary general. It needs people like him with vast experience in politics of this country. He can do extremely well as secretary general. It is my humble appeal as an ordinary citizen. I advise them to look at this because we need a very strong opposition,” he said. “If we don’t have a strong opposition abanensu (our friends – the UPND) will go to sleep. So there is need for a very strong opposition that can give checks and balances to them.”