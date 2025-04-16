GIVE HH SECOND TERM OF OFFICE KASABI URGES

MONGU CENTRAL RESIDENTS

15/4/25



West PCT Coordinator General Hon Max Kasabi urged the people of Mulambwa Ward in Mongu Central Constituency to give President Hakainde Hichilema a second term by giving him massive votes in 2026.



He said this at a mobilization meeting held in Mulambwa Ward of Mongu Central Constituency today.



He reminded them that all the good things they were enjoying like free education, increased CDF, and many other programs like Cash for Work, Social Cash Transfer and recruitment of so many workers will come to an abrupt end if the people in Mulambwa Ward and Western Province in general don’t give President Hichilema a second term of office in 2026″ the politically charged Coordinator General said.



The crowd responded by shouting “600, 800, 1200 (HH) Hakainde Habulezi Hapumi, 2026 we are voting for HH as he is a leader who keeps his word” they shouted in unison, the figures signify amounts of money for Cash for Work, Social Cash Transfer and other financial help rendered to the elderly and disabled people by the New Dawn Administration.



Issued by



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.