Give Hichilema time – People’s Alliance



THE People’s Alliance has called upon Zambians to give President Hakainde Hichilema ample time in ruling the country so that he can continue to fulfill his promises.



In a statement, the Alliance’s chairperson Kelvin Soper stated that Zambians must come to terms with the fact that President Hichilema inherited a damaged economy.



Soper said the President has managed to put the country back on track just within the few years he has been in Government.



He revealed that his party’s main focus at the moment is to help bring President Hichilema back to power in 2026.



“What did he inherit? He inherited a nightmare and I think he’s done extremely well and I think a second term would help stabilise the situation in the country. Our main focus is to bring HH back in 2026,” said Soper.



And Alliance Secretary General John Mwendapole stated that the UPND Government needed to be protected from those that are saying it has failed to govern the country well.



Mwendapole added that those saying Government has failed are only trying to paint a bad picture of the current regime for their on personal benefits.



“Let the citizenry, ourselves, do the politicking on his behalf, let’s do the the talking on his behalf so that, he may focus on delivering on his agenda and in the programme which he has led before the citizens. There was massive plunder of our natural resources during the last regime, those people stole from this nation massively, day and night,” he explained.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 2, 2024