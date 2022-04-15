THE people of the Copperbelt should give the Patriotic Front (PF) a renewed mandate in 2026 because the ruling UPND has nothing to offer in terms of improving people’s lives as evidenced by the worsening poverty levels in the communities from the time it formed government, PF Acting President Given Lubinda has said.

Mr Lubinda said the UPND government had failed to lay a firm foundation for poverty alleviation and has now resorted to witch-hunting and arbitrary arrests of PF officials and sympathisers for fear that they may regroup and set a firm ground for victory in the 2026 elections.

Mr Lubinda was speaking yesterday at the burial of PF district treasurer and former Ipusukilo ward councillor, Mwango Sata, at Nkana East Cemetery in Kitwe which was also attended by PF Women’s chairperson Kampamba Mulenga, Chishimba Kambwili, former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, Wusakile Member of Parliament Pavyuma Kalobo, district and constituency officials.

Mr Lubinda said Mr Mwango was a committed and hardworking councilor in Ipusukilo ward whom the party derived pride and joy from because of being a hard worker.

He said during his reign as Ipusukilo ward, Mr Sata worked hard to improve service delivery and people’s lives by ensuring that there was medicine in clinics.

“It is sad that Mr Sata who worked hard to ensure that there was medicine in Ipusukilo clinic, died in India in pursuing medicine and quality services. He was a hard working councilor and PF official,’’ he said .- Daily Nation