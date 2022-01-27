GIVE THE PRESIDENCY TO THIS MAN AND THANK ME LATER
By PATRICK SAMWIMBILA
Listening to this man in a face to face conversation for the first time ever, I looked into his eyes and concluded he is the right person to deliver the former ruling party from a possible demise. As things stand the party has 50/50 chances of either bouncing back or going the route of the other two former ruling parties.
I have chatted with most of the leaders in our party and sampled their dreams to take the top job in the party but the level of sincerity I heard in the tone of Hon Chishimba Kambwili’s voice on this first encounter, convinces me he is the right man for the job. As usual mine is always a neutral, professional advise. I am not part of the electoral college hence my contribution to shaping the future of our party is basically in the articles that I publish.
Please kindly bear with me I have been silent for a long time when I was in Civil Service now I feel I should talk a little more to share my expertise to the betterment of mother Zambia because the survival of PF is in the best interest of our democracy. God bless Zambia
Patrick Samwimbila
The minimum qualification for republican president in Zambia should be a bachelor’s degree. $5,000 doctorates are out of the question.
in any case PF wants to bounce back to do what?, to bring back more vicious cadres? No way!
PF will NEVER be in power again!!