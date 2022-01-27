GIVE THE PRESIDENCY TO THIS MAN AND THANK ME LATER

By PATRICK SAMWIMBILA

Listening to this man in a face to face conversation for the first time ever, I looked into his eyes and concluded he is the right person to deliver the former ruling party from a possible demise. As things stand the party has 50/50 chances of either bouncing back or going the route of the other two former ruling parties.

I have chatted with most of the leaders in our party and sampled their dreams to take the top job in the party but the level of sincerity I heard in the tone of Hon Chishimba Kambwili’s voice on this first encounter, convinces me he is the right man for the job. As usual mine is always a neutral, professional advise. I am not part of the electoral college hence my contribution to shaping the future of our party is basically in the articles that I publish.

Please kindly bear with me I have been silent for a long time when I was in Civil Service now I feel I should talk a little more to share my expertise to the betterment of mother Zambia because the survival of PF is in the best interest of our democracy. God bless Zambia

Patrick Samwimbila