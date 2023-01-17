GIVE THEM A LOUD VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE – MUNDUBILE TELLS KAPANDA WARD RESIDENTS.

……. As Kapyanga urges the residents to turn out in numbers to vote for the PF candidate.

Kasama, 16th. January 2023

By Smart Eagles 🦅

Patriotic Front PF Member of Central Committee Hon Brian Mundubile has tipped the people of Kondamu village in Kapanda Ward of Lukashya Constituency to vote for PF candidate.



He was speaking when he and Mpika MP Francis Kapyanga drummed up support for the PF Candidate Amos Chishala in the Friday 20th January 2023 ward by election.



He told the people of Kondamu that the time hard come for them to pass a vote of no confidence in the embattled UPND government through the Friday ward by-election.



“Ba Mayo na ba Tata, the time has come for you the people of Kondamu to show President Hakainde and his government that you are not happy for receiving Gallons of fertilizer, for their ignorance to your cry for a health post in this area which has a huge population” Hon Mundubile urged.



Hon Mundubile, the heir apparent to the PF Presidential throne also informed the people that the Mutale Munkonge road is in a deplorable state as a result of the Hichilema government’s unrealistic cancellation of feeder road contracts.



And Youthful Mpika Constituency MP Hon Francis Kapyanga lobbied the young voters of Kondamu to ensure that their fellow youth Amos Chishala is elected on Friday.



He told them that they could only ensure their peer Chishala’s election by going out to cast votes for him and going back to man the poling stations so as to protect their cast votes.



“ Mwe misepela inandi mwikapanga impuso, make sure you go out to vote for your fellow youth Chishala on Friday as early as possible and get back to the polling stations at the close of voting to guard your own vote” Hon Kapyanga said.