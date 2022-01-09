…Says UPND has this far failed lamentably on it’s campaign promises…

Smart Eagles/Sat. Jan 8(Kabwata)

The Patriotic Front says the Kabwata by elections are very important as they will give the people of Zambia an opportunity to protest at the many campaign promises that the New dawn administration has failed to fuilfil since being voted in on August 12th 2021.

Speaking during door to door campaigns in Kabwata this afternoon, PF Mporokoso Lawmaker Hon. Brian Mundubile urged the people of Kabwata to show their displeasure at the many issues such as high fuel prices , electricity tarrifs , Mealie Meal prices ,among others by voting for the PF Candidate , Mr Clement Tembo in the forth coming Parliamentary by elections which were neccesitated by the demise of the late Lawmaker Hon. Mkandawire .

He said leaders are voted into office so that they can listern to what the people want and act on it.

He said the UPND where however doing the exact opposite and making the lives of the Zambian People difficult.

He said the people of Kabwata had the opportunity to prove to the UPND that power belongs to the people and that if the UPND Government continues to be a non responsive government , then they would be kicked out of power just like the PF had been shown the exit door on August 12th 2021 .

Hon. Brian Mundubile who is also opposition Parliamentary Chief Whip and PF Presidencial hopeful is in Kabwata Constituency , drumming up support for PF Candidate Clement Tembo and is in the company of Hon. Raphael Binoculars Nakacinda, Hon. Mwimba Malama and many other PF heavy weights and Members .