GIVE US A CHANCE TO LEAD IN 2026 YOU WILL NOT REGRET – Fred M’membe

The problem we have in Zambia is that our top leaders are in business, they are shareholders and are doing business instead of providing leadership. They are in government to do business.
But let us learn to speak out and address these many issues. Our people need to grow an intolerance of corruption, injustice, lies, inequalities and intimidation among others.
We believe that our lasting solution to Zambia’s deep economic difficulties does not lie in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). FDIs will not bring about the development that we need. The lasting solution to our crisis does not lie in the IMF or in a debt restructuring deal.
Zambia has to find a new way of developing.
Our lasting solution lies in the collection of fair and adequate revenue from the mining sector for support to secondary industries such as manufacturing.
It lies in the development of the arts, a hugely important industry that those in power today have reduced to a footnote in a ministry!
It lies in increased state support to agriculture and enhanced food security, but those in power today are quicker to listen to the IMF and remove subsidies on farming inputs even when the US and other Western countries till subsidise their own agriculture industry.
It lies in increased state investment to social sectors such as education and health.
Fred M’membe
Kikikikiki who can vote for your bunch of soar mouthed lot? Ba Mmembe, you are such a dictator. All your leadership was appointed by you, no convention to elect office bearers. We are enjoying democracy, cannot vote for your useless party of failures.
This man only talks of ukuteka. He has never explained, what he will do differently from HH to solve the current problems. Don’t just wish to rule tell us your manifesto?
Yabaaaa! Aweeee sure. Kikikikiki but Freddiiii . Aikona mweee.The fallen Post News Paper proprietor and Zambian Airways ( one of the Directors with his friend MN)
BABAA to run a Country is a serious business. It’s not for crooks like you the tax fraudster! No baba. Look at how KK managed the affairs of the Country. He even created empires that could have been competing with the likes of Shoprite, PICK and Pay, Choopied and alike. Think of ZCBC, NIEC STORES, ZCCM, SERIOS, Livingston motor Assembly, Vita foam, Mwaisen stores, ( with some of our Zambian products like TipTop drink, Kwechi, Tarriono to mention but a few,)
Look at how Levy Patrick Mwanawasa controlled and managed the affairs and the economy of the Country. Infact you was one among the those who critised levy on everything with your other friend – king cobra a bunch otherwise group of
the vocal and critic of Levy Patrick Mwanawasa with your promised promoter Sata. You even stopped paying tax to the government because you became big headed but ECL reduced you to where you belong now ati SP president.
By the way what role did you play in the fall of Zambian Airways.
Coming to the main issue here Mr. Freddie running a country is a very serious business and you have to be serious business minded not what you are saying aweeee baba. Nimasobela ayoo.
Business started with the Creator Himself the LORD GOD. It started in Genesis. All that He worked for in Six days is still reproducing. Just like a Country what it will properly put in place with good Country Managers always reproduces. The great thing is to fill up the earth ( that is multiplication) have dominion and control. This is what China and other European Countries are doing babaaa.
When you hear HH saying Zambians form or enter into partnerships with international business entities that is the way of coming closer to dominance and control because you will be there and sum up to multiplication. This can just be seen by people and with people with eyes of the heart on top of the physical ones. This you know.
Listen to this scripture and hear what the king said in Mathew 25 verses 14 – 32
The story of talents. The ones who did well started ruling with the king. Read through carefully.
For Zambians to do better, we should have the mind of business. Be busy for something it pays.
Not what you are dreaming while seated baba zerooo. Running a Country is a very serious business.
It has to be managed properly so that it reproduces.
Papa with your fowl language, stubbon and aarrogance. Ikalenifye nangutapasoswa
Zambians to take themselves to socialism, awe teti, I don’t think we have appetite for that.
We have a person with clear plan and vision for the Country Man HH. The President of the Republic of Zambia