By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Adhominem(Attack the person instead of the ideas)
Give us national development and not graphs
Father Anthony Kapambwe Sangaleta of Regina Pacis Catholic Parish in Chawama has caused a social-media storm.
He has joined many who have criticised the manner of the analysis and political communication given by President Hakainde Hichilema at his last press conference.
Many have ridiculed the academic and boardroom approach taken by the President in relying on graphs and diagrams to a mass audience when he attempted to defend his government policies, and to explain the current challenges and his perceived achievements.
Let us NOT lose sight by the manner the message was delivered.
The Priest is talking to his congregation in Chawama and he has delivered his message properly to national leaders and to the Congregation in a correct way.
The Priest, like every catholic priest, is very educated and he has simplified the message very well.
I am always surprised and fascinated when Church leaders or Civil Society Organisations raise cardinal national issues and criticise government on corruption and non-delivery of development, the politicians and the dedicated supporters respond in an epileptic fit! Insulting the Church or NGO leaders instead of focusing on the message and urging them to join politics!
The politicians and their supporters use adhominem tactics (attack the person and not the ideas or topic under discussion).
The message remains the same. Can we attend to poverty,unemployment, corruption, diseases and the urgent need to deliver national development that cures these…
Let’s not lose focus,.lets NOT lose sight of the national crisis.
Deliver national development and not graphs and diagram
Raving and rantin Cannibalist man who feasts on the body n blood of a mythic deity and another frustrated bleaching man
are brainless
The priesthood in Z are PF beneficiaries and remain loyal to that gang of corruptors.
Instead of getting involved in politics they should focus on why the churches on Sunday are seeing fewer people. And mwamba, eweh chikala, perhaps you don’t know how to read graphs. Bloody baboons.
Well done HH
Mr Bwamba, that graph is a mirror showing you how you and your fellow misleaders farked up and were plunging this nation into darkness and ruin. Don’t hate the mirror showing you yowa ugly face. Better you learn from the mirror and become a better person. Your inability to take responsibility for your actions individualy and collectively as PeeEfu is the simple reason Zambians will never allow you to occupy the driver’s seat. NEVER.
Any learned people would want to work with graphics unless you are evil man like that chawama prostitute father who diverted from verses started talking politics in church what a nosense.pf criminals can you challenge HH on policies not ndale zamukachasu.people are slowly stopping going to Catholic church because of behavior of some stupid idiots father’s like that one in chawama.father you are very toxic.
Mr Mwamba what did you show Zambians?You showed us debt
Which you left us with.,This is the debt Bally is struggling to restructure.
Graph is there to see previous governments performance in comparison to new dawn.
Any presentation should be mindful of the Audience. A mass audience shouldn’t be treated to a presentation fit for a University Auditorium. Any student of Communication Skills knows this.
That Presentation wasn’t ideal for a Press Conference..the message which the president wanted to communicate got lost in graphical jargon.
Tell the nation in simple and assimilable ways…
We have secured $8.3 billion pleges.
This so amount will go to reactivate operations at Mopani. This so amount will go to Gold Mining. This amount will go to Milling plants to produce cheap Mealie Meal.This so amount will go to Solar Energy Construction on Lake Mweru.. etc Simple and straight forward.
A graphical comparitive analysis for someone in Misisi, Soweto, Zambia compound doesn’t make sense.. The Catholic Father is right and spot on.