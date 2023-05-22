By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Adhominem(Attack the person instead of the ideas)

Give us national development and not graphs

Father Anthony Kapambwe Sangaleta of Regina Pacis Catholic Parish in Chawama has caused a social-media storm.

He has joined many who have criticised the manner of the analysis and political communication given by President Hakainde Hichilema at his last press conference.

Many have ridiculed the academic and boardroom approach taken by the President in relying on graphs and diagrams to a mass audience when he attempted to defend his government policies, and to explain the current challenges and his perceived achievements.

Let us NOT lose sight by the manner the message was delivered.

The Priest is talking to his congregation in Chawama and he has delivered his message properly to national leaders and to the Congregation in a correct way.

The Priest, like every catholic priest, is very educated and he has simplified the message very well.

I am always surprised and fascinated when Church leaders or Civil Society Organisations raise cardinal national issues and criticise government on corruption and non-delivery of development, the politicians and the dedicated supporters respond in an epileptic fit! Insulting the Church or NGO leaders instead of focusing on the message and urging them to join politics!

The politicians and their supporters use adhominem tactics (attack the person and not the ideas or topic under discussion).

The message remains the same. Can we attend to poverty,unemployment, corruption, diseases and the urgent need to deliver national development that cures these…

Let’s not lose focus,.lets NOT lose sight of the national crisis.

Deliver national development and not graphs and diagram