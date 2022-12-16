GIVE VEDANTA AN OPPORTUNITY TO FUFIL ITS PLEDGES AND RESTORE DIGNITY ON THE COPPERBELT- SAMUEL BANDA

Advocates for National Democracy and Develoment(ANDD) says government should give Vedanta an opportunity to run KCM to restore dignity on the Copperbelt.

ANDD Executive Director, Mr. Samuel Banda has said the continued uncertainty on the mining future is worrisome and is robbing the country an opportunity to continue being a mining giant to reckon with at a global level.

“Clearly, what is happening in the mining sector calls for an immediate action plan, and what looks like an immediate option is Vedanta” Mr Banda has said.

He said what is required is to hold Vedanta to account for every single pledge they have made, should government consider entrusting the mining fortunes in their hands.

Bringing back Vedanta to run KCM will help in revamping our economy as country.

He noted that creation of employment opportunities with good working conditions attached with a 20% increase in salary across the board and k2500 once payment, is a good incentive which Vedanta has promised and that should motivate some serious and immediate decision making on Zambia’s mining future.

“Creation of business opportunities for small scale traders/suppliers,boosting of economic development, clearing off all the debts it owes to the suppliers plus the $20 Million social responsibility budget is something that should be considered” Mr Banda further said