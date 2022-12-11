GIVE VEDANTA BACK KCM

…. if this is not handled expeditiously, might result in more misery for the majority, charges local NGO

Lusaka… Sunday December 11, 2022

The Advocates for National Development and Democracy has called on Government to quickly engage Vedanta Resources by way of giving them back Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and restore mining glory on the Copperbelt.

Organization Executive Director Samuel Banda has told journalists in Lusaka that a lot of people have lost jobs at KCM since the previous government put the mining firm on liquidation.

“The Copperbelt has been facing unique challenges over the past few years as the mainstay of business, KCM, has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Vedanta Resources. We have observed the negative effect this has had on both the community and business ecosystem that KCM supports, and the situation is only deteriorating,” he said.

“For as long as the legal impasse continues, we do not foresee the Copperbelt returning to its hey days of economic and social prosperity. We are further saddened with the reports of contractors and suppliers not been paid, including employees, which if not handled expeditiously, might result in more misery for the majority.”

He said people in the Copperbelt have lost their livelihood, employment, business opportunities and so much more with the KCM management legal wrangles and he feels it is time for government to act on the future of this very important investment.

“Since Vedanta Resources has shown a willingness to commit to social corporate responsibility that will ensure various community programs are initiated, we want to urge Government to engage the mining firm based on the promises they have made which we feel are fair,” he added.

“This, we believe, provides a unique opportunity for government to negotiate a return to the region of Vedanta Resources, on terms that fully benefit the community and Zambia as a whole.