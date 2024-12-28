Give Zambians a chance-HARRY KALABA

…why give concessions to foreigners when ZRA can do the job?



28.12.24



Harry Kalaba, the Citizens First party President has urged Zambians to wake up to the fact that concessioning state assets will rob Zambians dry.





Kalaba said the case in point is the wanton concessioning of border collection points such as Kasumbalesa that links Zambia with the DRC which has been given to a foreign company even when the Zambia Revenue Authority could have operated it profitably for the benefit of ordinary Zambians.





“The decision to give the concession to collect money for traffic into and out of Zambia is not just an !nsült to ZRA,” said Kalaba, “it is a calculated corruption scheme to benefit those in the corridors of power.”





The Citizens First leader said ZRA is losing billi0ns of kwacha and even d0llars going straight into the pockets of shoddy foreign companies when the money could have come to Zambians.





“One truck pays $200 to the foreign concession company to pass through Kasumbalesa border post and not to Zambia now multiply that by 2000 trucks per day per truck,” said Kalaba, “you are talking billions of kwachas that could have gone directly to Zambia via ZRA. So ask yourself why has this government given the concession to foreigners?





Kalaba said Kasumbalesa border post is not the only ‘ money bleeding point’ of taxpayers money under this regime because some toll gates are also now a ‘ cash cow for foreigners’.

“As CF we urge Zambians to wake up and smell the giving of concessions to foreigners because this government prefers enriching foreigners and not the Zambians.” said Kalaba.



Source: Harry Kalaba CF President.