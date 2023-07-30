GIVEN LUBINDA AND PF MCCs STOPPED FROM VISITING INCARCERATED CHILANGWA

Smart Eagles 30th July 2023

Patriotic Front Vice President Given Lubinda and other senior party officials have been denied access to visit PF Deputy Secretary General, Nixon Chilangwa.

Officers at the facility refused the PF leaders to see Mr. Chilangwa stating that they were not allowed to grant them access.

Mr. Lubinda accompanied by Members of the Central Committee that included Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, Prof. Nkandu Luo, Hon. Ronald Chitotela, Silvia Chalikosa, Hon. N’gambi and some provincial officials were at the gate for over an hour, only to end in being a fruitless visit.

The PF leaders expressed sadness that they were not allowed to visit their member remanded at the facility.

And speaking earlier during a Mass at Kawambwa main Catholic Church, Mr. Lubinda said the PF will not neglect Mr. Chilangwa as he asked his constituency members and the country at large to pray for their remanded Member of Parliament.

He said Mr. Chilangwa has always spoken for the poor people in society including the current economic hardships Zambians are passing through.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda says Zambians should not despair, but pray, as God is seeing their economic challenges.

The PF leaders were in Kawambwa to visit Mr. Chilangwa.