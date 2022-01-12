PF VEEP BEMOANS VICTIMIZATION OF SENIOR PARTY MEMBERS BY SECURITY WINGS

…..laments that UPND’s appetite for vengeance won’t end here

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) acting president Given Lubinda has warned that more party senior members will have their homes raided by the security wings.

Hon Lubinda said the said individuals will also be summoned and investigated by the mentioned officials.

He lamented that the appetite by the ruling UPND for vengeance and retribution will not end any time soon.

The party vice president said this during a briefing at PF secretariat in Lusaka today.

“Many of our members and those associated with the pf have either had their homes raided by investigative wings of government or have been summoned by them to answer to all sorts of accusations,” he said.

“We are certain that the appetite for vengence and retribution shall not end here. As such on a weekly basis we shall keep updating the nation on these raids and arrests.”

Among the notable people from the party who have been subjected to unconstitutional treatment by the security wings since UPND took over power include former first lady Esther Lungu’s foundation where the officers only found wheel chairs for distribution.

The Kabushi Bulldozzer, Hon Bowman Lusambo is also on the list with Bwalya Kalandanya who had his house raided supposedly for sponsoring musicians supporting PF.

Others are Amon Jere, the PF aspiring candidate for Chipata Central, the former press aide for president Edgar Chagwa Lungu Amos chanda, Hon Andrew Lubusha, Hon Ronald Chitotela, Hon Davies Chama, Hon Stephen Kampyongo and Hon Raphael Nakacinda.

Hon Joseph Malanji, Hon Michael Katambo, Hon Davies Mwila, Antonio Mwanza, Hon Mumbi Phiri, MCC Mundia Mundale, MCC Capt. Walusiku Lyambela, Kaumba Manjolo Former DC for Lukulu and Glenn Chingumbe are also victims of the vice.