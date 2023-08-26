7 COMMENTS

  1. Tasting your own medicine. I like this.
    HH had no single day granted permit to hold any rally, leave alone even going to Church. You can feel the pinch of how he felt.

    • Why rush to hold rallies go and hold your convention chose a president of the party first this is not the time for campaign .PF you will never change you still behaving like thugs.

