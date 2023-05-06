PF HOLDS CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING RESOLUTIONS

SATURDAY, 6TH MAY 2023

ZAMBIA MUST STAND UP TO DEFEND DEMOCRACY – GIVEN LUBINDA

Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda has asked Zambians to defend Democracy as it was under threat.

He said recent activities by the UPND Government were bent on destroying Democracy and the Rule of Law.

He said the abuse of Law Enforcement Agencies and other democratic institutions to intimidate and suppress political opponents and the general citizenry is a serious cause of worry.

Hon. Lubinda made these remarks when he opened the Patriotic Front Central Committee Meeting held on Saturday 6th May 2023 in Lusaka.

And the Central Committee has made tremendous progress on reviewing and adopting the final draft Party Constitution.

The Party has also made significant progress on the preparations for the holding of the Legislative Conference, and the Extra-Ordinary General Conference.

The Central Committee recognised the fact that the holding of the Extra-Ordinary Conference was also being held back due to the ongoing cases in the courts of law.

The meeting also considered disciplinary matters regarding some senior leaders facing disciplinary action which included the case of Mafinga Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Robert Chabinga.

The Central Committee has since encouraged party structures and general members to remain steadfast and continue promoting the unity of purpose and the Party’s interests.

The Central Committee further recognised that Zambians were looking to a strong Opposition and the Patriotic Front must play its role to help promote democracy and the implementation of national development as an alternative party to the UPND Government.

Issued by;

Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, MP, MCC, AIH

Deputy Secretary General

PATRIOTIC FRONT