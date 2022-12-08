Given Lubinda has done a wonderful job

To be honest, PF acting President has done a very good job for the party, Hon Lubinda has kept the party together in the most trying moments, he has stood by everyone and shown leadership from the time he took up the role, it’s not easy but he has done his best.

Today I just want to thank Hon Lubinda for all he has done and for the leadership he has shown, has he been weak and compromised, the party would have been in pieces today but he has kept all of us together.

My prayer and hope is that we shall remain United even after a new party president is voted for next year. Hon Lubinda, I salute you. You’re a good leader . Lesa akupale tata.

Chanda John CHIMBA