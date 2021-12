GIVEN LUBINDA IN HOT SOUP FOR COMPARING THE SPEAKER TO A SOCIAL STUDIES SCHOOLER IN PRIMARY SCHOOL

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti yesterday afternoon reserved rulling on a point of order raised by Kalabo MP Chinga Miyutu who wanted to know whether PF vice President Given Lubinda was in order to demean her office by suggesting that a social studies scholar in primary school was better schooled on the principals of separation of powers of government organs than the speaker was.