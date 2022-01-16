Press statement for immediate release by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda

16th January 2022

GIVEN LUBINDA MUST EXPLAIN ALLEGATIONS OF ZESCO ASSET STRIPPING

Former ZESCO Board Chairman Mbita Chitala has made shocking revelations in his book ‘Corporate Capture’, that PF Vice President and former Justice Minister Given Lubinda while in government, instructed him to approve the sale of 7.9 hectares of ZESCO land for a paltry amount of US$253,000 to a Chinese friend of the former Minister.

This attempt at asset stripping of a major public company by a conflicted person who was also a politically connected individual in the high echelons of power, has shocked Zambians to the bone. When we say PF was and still is a criminal enterprise, this is exactly what we mean.

We believe this is a tip in the iceberg of the criminal activities of the former ruling party and we commend the former ZESCO Board Chairman Dr Mbita Chitala for being couregeous and patriotic in revealing this crime. We call upon other Zambians that may have any information on the illegal activities of the ruling party, to emulate Dr Chitala and come forward and tell their story.

We expect Mr Given Lubinda to immediately offer some explanation on these allegations and also in the same vein call on the law enforcement agencies to investigate if there was no criminal offence committed in this shameless act.

Batuke Imenda

Secretary General

UPND