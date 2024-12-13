GIVEN LUBINDA RUBBISHES CALLS BY SOME PF MPS FOR EDGAR LUNGU TO RESIGN FROM ACTIVE POLITICS FOLLOWING CONCOURT JUDGMENT



By Limpo Nyambe/Tellah Hazinji



Patriotic Front Vice President Given Lubinda has rubbished calls by some party Members of Parliament who are calling on Former President Edgar Lungu to completely resign from active politics following a constitutional court ruling which has barred him from contesting any future elections.





Mr. Lubinda tells Phoenix News that the MPs’ sentiments represent minority opinions and do not reflect the collective stance of the former ruling party.





He explains that most of these MPs who are calling for Mr. Lungu’s resignation are inactive members of the pf who have distanced themselves from the party for over two years now.





Mr. Lubinda adds that true pf members are identified by their participation in party activities and align with the views of the majority.





A section of PF Members of Parliament have called on Mr. Lungu to completely retire from active politics and assume his role as a true statesman to support the incumbent government in delivering development to the people of zambia.





Meanwhile, Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza says Mr. Lungu’s plans to contest the 2026 general election using “plan B” despite being declared ineligible by the con-court is impossible unless the former head of state challenges the court’s decision again and receives an outcome that declares him eligible.



PHOENIX NEWS