GIVEN LUBINDA SAYS THERE ARE STILL SOME LOYAL PERSONS IN THE GOVT SYSTEM THAT WILL ALWAYS HELP AND DEFEND THE PF PARTY MEMBERS

By Stembridge Sikalundu

This is not a psychological test statement after similar assertions have been mentioned before . The UPND leadership must have taken the messages from PF leaders as a front warning before the republican president decided to include PF people that were left in the govt stream .

This is no doubt and the areas of interest should be mentioned in my analysis because the reasons are obvious , these pronouncements have been going on since the PF lost power this past general election . A lot is going on to probe the corruption which ravaged the country under the PF regime , it is very clear there is no political message left to rebuild the PF , however it is sad that the organisation is very determined to use conspiracy theories to undermine the UPND govt through their surrogates left in govt to outdoor information on what the new dawn govt is doing or intends to do ,we have been wondering what has been giving them courage to castigate and put the UPND adminstration in redicule .

One of the ares of concern is the INVESTIGATIVE wings that are persuing corruption cases , the other area is the courts and those working in strategic govt departments and ministry lines which the president opted to use the one ZAMBIA one nation to allow equal participation in governance of this country , however this is working against the good will of the new administration in every way we are trying to look at it .

In my view the decision was to hasty to recycle or maintain such people appointed by the former president .The UPND may have to pay a serious price because PF surrogates are still in large numbers in the govt system . There is great need to pay attention to these statements ,”ULUSE LWALILE NKWALE “.God bless our great country.

ZAMBIA FORWARD OUR BELOVED COUNTRY