LUBINDA ‘WAKASO AND DOESN’T HAVE A HEART’, CHARGES PF OFFICIAL … He can’t lead PF and the nation

Given Lubinda doesn’t have a heart for people and hand to lead PF, says a PF official in Luapula Province.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Luapula provincial Information and publicity secretary Fewdays Mwape said being PF vice-president is the furthest Lubinda should be allowed to ascend both at party and nationally level.

“Ba acting president ba Given Lubinda bakale, he’s stayed long in the party and has the experience, but umutima wabo teusuma uwingatungulula ichalo iyo. Teti batungulule party, tabalingile (he is not good hearted to lead the country. He can’t lead the party. He is not supposed to). Where he has reached is where he is supposed to reach and not beyond,” Mwape said. “Umutima wabo tabalangulukila iyo. Pantu ufwile ukuba leader afwile ukulangulukila abantu, nokufungulula ukuboko ichabupe. Nomba ba acting president uyo umutima tabakwata sana iyo. Nokuboko tabakwata sana iyo (Lubinda doesn’t have a heart for the people and he is too short handed).”

But asked on information that Lungu now wanted Lubinda to take over from him, Mwape said the Province was unaware about the former president’s wants

“He may want Lubinda to be there but amatontonkanyo yaba former president tatuleyafwaya. Eyalya… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lubinda-wakaso-and-doesnt-have-a-heart-charges-pf-official-he-cant-lead-pf-and-the-nation/