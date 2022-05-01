GIVEN LUBINDA’S GLARING CONSTITUTIONAL BLEACH

By Scoop Reporter

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) acting president Given Lubinda has appointed an additional 16 Members of the Central Committee (MCC) bring the number to 72, but he does not end there.

He says there are 8 more spaces remaining to be filled in. Meaning, there will be 80 members on the Central Committee ahead of the General Conference to elect the party president.

But what does the PF constitution say?

ARTICLE 51

THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE

(1) There shall be a Central Committee of the party, which shall consist of thirty (30) members as follows:

(a) The President of the Party;

(b) The Secretary General of the Party; appointed by the president of the party from amongst the members of the Central Committee;

(c) Twenty-five (25) members elected by the general conference;

(d) Three members appointed by the president of the party.

(2) The quorum of the Central Committee shall be half of its membership.