GIVEN LUBINDA’S SHAMEFUL DEFENSE OF HATE SPEECH IS A THREAT TO NATIONAL DECENCY



Feb 9,2025



By the staff reporter



Given Lubinda’s open embrace of hate speech and vulgarity is a national disgrace and a desperate act by a failed political movement seeking relevance through chaos. His audacity to glorify an individual convicted of hate speech as a “freedom fighter” is not only appalling but a slap in the face of every Zambian who values respect, integrity, and constructive national discourse.



Lubinda and his PF cohorts have sunk to the lowest depths of political desperation. By publicly celebrating a man who has built a reputation on insults and vulgarity, they have exposed their true agenda—one built on anarchy, lawlessness, and the destruction of national unity. This is not leadership; it is the reckless incitement of disorder and an insult to the intelligence of the Zambian people.





Zambians must ask themselves: What kind of future does Lubinda envision for this country if he believes that foul-mouthed, hate-fueled rhetoric is something to be rewarded? What kind of political ideology calls for young people to abandon critical thinking and meaningful debate in favor of unfiltered insults? The answer is clear—Lubinda and his clique have no solutions, no vision, and no respect for national progress.





President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has restored the rule of law, decency, and development-driven governance. Lubinda’s attempt to undermine this by endorsing vulgarity is proof that he and his party are allergic to order and progress. Their embrace of convicted hate speakers is a shameful rejection of the democracy they pretend to defend.





Let it be known: Zambia will not be dragged backward by failed politicians who mistake insult for ideology and vulgarity for vision. Given Lubinda’s disgraceful actions must be condemned by every right-thinking Zambian. We will not allow lawlessness, disrespect, and hate speech to take root in our society under the guise of political opposition.



Zambia is a nation of dignity, not disorder. Lubinda must be ashamed of himself.



©️The Falcon