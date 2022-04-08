Giving Business to your Business

Royal Livingstone Hotel has 173 rooms. Each room is K18,700 per night. Note that for security reasons the hotel has to be cleared of any other guests. Secondly the security detail and protocol for the two presidents would most probably fill out the hotel.

But let’s say for arguments sake only 100 rooms were actually booked for Paul Kagames and HH stay at Royal Livingstone. That means for two days that is only K3,740,000 that the Zambian government paid to HH’s hotel. But if government booked the whole hotel, that can be a staggering K6,470,200 for 2 days.

If this is not conflict of interest, then I don’t know what is.

coach Brian