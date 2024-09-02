Giving tollgates to foreigners criminal – Nawakwi



The transfer of the Kafulafuta, Mayumbi and Katuba toll plazas to the concessionaire of the PPP project for the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage way was nothing but a scheme by the UPND to continue looting the country’s treasury, Edith Nawakwi has charged.



Ms Nawakwi, the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) says tollgates are the only secure source of income that the country has had in 2024 and corruptly surrendering them away into foreign hands is being extremely unreasonable.