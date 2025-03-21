Global lawmakers urge Trump to revoke U.S. aid suspension to South Africa



Over 100 parliamentarians from across the globe have signed an open letter expressing support for South Africa, urging U.S. President Donald Trump to reverse his February 7, 2025, executive order suspending all U.S. aid to the country.





The lawmakers contend that Trump’s decision, which he justified by alleging racial discrimination against white Afrikaners and criticizing South Africa’s foreign policy, constitutes an overreach and an infringement on the nation’s sovereignty.





The parliamentarians stress that South Africa’s land reform policies aim to rectify historical inequalities rooted in apartheid, rather than target any specific group.





Coordinated by organizations like Progressive International, the letter underscores the potential humanitarian consequences of the aid suspension, particularly on vital programs such as HIV/AIDS treatment, and calls for global support of South Africa’s right to self-determination.