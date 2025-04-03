Global stocks fall after Trump reveals sweeping tariffs

In Asia, major stock indexes have fallen in morning trading as concerns grow over the threat of a global trade war.

Stock markets in mainland China have just opened with the Shanghai Composite index trading broadly flat, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down by 1.2%.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down by 2.9%, the Kospi in South Korea is down by 1.7%, and Australia’s ASX 200 is around 1.2% lower.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down by around 800 points, or 1.8%, while S&P futures fell 2.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures were 3.3% lower.

Futures are contracts to buy or sell an underlying asset at a future date. In this case, they are an indicator of how US stock markets are expected to trade when they open on Thursday – although futures trading can be volatile.