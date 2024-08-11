GO AFTER FELIX TSHISEKEDI NOT FRED M’MEMBE – NAKACINDA TELLS HH

Patriotic Front PF Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakacinda has condemned in strongest terms, the arrest of Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe by the Zambia Police.

The PF party CEO was speaking shortly after he visited Cde Fred M’membe who is detained at the Twin Palms Police Station in Ibex Hill Lusaka for alleged Seditious practices.

Hon Nakacinda who was accompanied by PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Amb Emmanuel Mwamba said that is utterly unreasonable for President Hakainde to order the arrest of Dr M’membe who was merely quoting the Congolese President.

He said that President Hakainde and his government should instead focus on the Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi who alleged that he had paid harsh money to SADC heads of state save for Zimbabwe’s Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who refused to take the said illicit funds.

Hon Nakacinda recounted how the Congolese President in a meeting with the Catholic Bishops in Congo alleged that he had paid SADC heads of states that included Zambia 20 million dollars each as he boasted that he was untouchable.

Hon Nakacinda said that he had assured Dr M’membe of the PF and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s support and solidarity during what he termed an unceremonious arrest and detention.

He said that it is unfortunate that the Police have been instructed to deny the socialist party leader his right to a police bond even when the offense he is alleged to have committed is a bondable one.