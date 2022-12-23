Go And Multiply And Fill The Earth – Guys Get Serious We Are Lagging Behind- Chilufya Tayali

GO AND MULTIPLY AND FILL THE EARTH – GUYS GET SERIOUS WE ARE LAGGING BEHIND

By EEP President Chilufya Tayali

Imwee, bikeniko amano kukufyala, our population is just at 19,610,769. We need numbers to grow the economy. So, guys start hammering, we increase the numbers as soon as possible.

Actually I need one or two more children before I am 50 years old.

You can’t have a big economy with a small population because a big population is both a resource and a market.

Don’t listen to Whites who are giving you pills and other contraception, including castration to suppress population growth, for their own ulterior motives.

When I will be President I will encourage hammering for enjoyment and procreation.

You can say whatever you want but sexually starved (not self-denial for religious reasons) people are a big problem in society, they have emotional imbalances.

Psychologically, people with good sex life are happy then those who don’t get some in right quantity and on the right spot.

Of course I am writing this for adults and married couples, so don’t accuse me of promoting promiscuity.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!!!