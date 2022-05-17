GOD HAS BLESSED US THE UNEDUCATED ONES MORE THAN THOSE WHO ARE EDUCATED – KINGS MALEMBE

Kings Malembe Malembe writes….

Thanx for sharing the God bless my Hustle video clip.

If you are getting it as aso, ashoo, house hooo fyonse filifye bwino lol.

Depending namatwi, nomutima efyo wabuta nangu ukulamba and no kusambilila.

Ifye isukulu there no bwinono 😂😂😂 nilesa fye.

But money yena twalikwatisha saaaana futi.💰💰💰💰

This is what makes God to be God, apalafye fwe bashasambilila ukuchila nabasambilili.

Twakwata nama company twaingisha nchito nabasambilila

But may God bless All the Hustlers today.