God has told me that RCCG council meetings will soon be held on the moon – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has declared that a time will come when the church’s Governing Council will hold its meetings on the moon.

The prominent cleric made the statement during a recent church programme, attributing the revelation to a divine message from God.

Adeboye, who is widely respected for his spiritual leadership within and beyond Nigeria, acknowledged the extraordinary nature of the prophecy but emphasized his unwavering belief in God’s ability to bring it to pass.

“I know with God all things are possible,” he said during the service. “He told me a time will come when the RCCG Governing Council will hold its meetings on the moon. It may not make sense, but that’s God. You don’t have to believe it—but it will come to pass.”

The statement has since drawn varied reactions among followers and observers, with some viewing it as a testament to faith and others questioning the feasibility of such a scenario.