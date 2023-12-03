God is good” Davido excited as he gets recognized as an “Outstanding Citizen” in Georgia

This year no doubt came with several blessings for music superstar, Davido who made his comeback to the music industry after almost 6 months break.

The “Unavailable” crooner has been recognized as an “Outstanding Georgia citizen” by the Georgia State of Assembly.

Davido shared the good news on his Instagram page with a video of him at the U.S. state of Georgia General Assembly.

Expressing happiness over the good news, he asserted that God is good.

“This morning I attended the U.S State of Georgia General Assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia State Senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ … God is good”.

