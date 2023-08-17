God What Is My Offense” – Lady who has been pregnant since 2022 Cry bitterly Seek God Favour (Video)

A resilient woman, who has been pregnant since 2022, has posted a video where she expresses her longing to give birth as soon as she can.

A surprising TikTok video with the handle @mshuneh took the internet by surprise, featuring her massive baby bump. In the video, she disclosed that she has been pregnant since 2022.

She expressed her exhaustion as she captioned the video, “Am over with this pregnancy”. The words layered on the clip reads, “When you’ve been pregnant since 2022, and 2024 is around the corner”.

The video evoked strong emotions among social media users, who shared their thoughts in the comment section. Many are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the baby.