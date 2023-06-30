GOD WILL JUDGE YOU FOR BORROWING RECKLESSLY, NALUMANGO TELLS PF

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said that God will judge the Patriot Front for borrowing recklessly on behalf of the Zambian people.

Speaking in Parliament during the Vice President’s question time in Parliament, Nalumango said that Zambia found itself in a debt trap because of reckless borrowing by the PF government, saying the UPND administration is now correcting the wrongs that the previous government did.

“All of us should do an introspection. We were in a debt trap. We were in debt trap because of reckless borrowing by those that were in government before us. We are just correcting the wrongs that you did. And God will judge you,” Nalumango said, while pointing at Patriot Front members of parliament.

And Nalumango said that the benefits of the debt restructuring agreement will not be seen immediately, adding that poverty cannot be fought politically.

“The benefits of the debt restructuring agreement will not be seen immediately, but with this government there is light at the end of the tunnel. With this development the economy will now start growing and poverty levels among citizens will be reduced. We have the social cash transfer in place but it is not enough. And we should fight poverty together. You cannot fight poverty politically,” Nalumango said… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/god-will-judge-you-for-borrowing-recklessly-nalumango-tells-pf/