GODAZA HIGHLIGHTS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S DOMESTIC, INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS



Governance and Development Advocates Zambia (GODAZA) Executive Director Elias Chanda Mulenga has stated that President Hakainde Hichilema has made a notable impact both domestically and internationally since taking office in August 2021.





He noted that President Hichilema has focused on economic recovery, tackling Zambia’s debt crisis, and improving fiscal management.



Mulenga stated that his administration has worked on restructuring debt and securing financial support from international institutions.





He said, one of President Hichilema’s significant domestic policies includes introducing free education at the primary and secondary levels, which has been a major step towards improving access to education in Zambia.



Mulenga noted that Hichilema has emphasised fighting corruption, although this has been met with mixed reactions.





He said while some praise his efforts, others criticise the selective nature of these actions. Mulenga mentioned that on the global stage, Hichilema has sought to strengthen Zambia’s international relations, attracting foreign investment and fostering diplomatic ties.



Mulenga stated that his leadership has been seen as a move towards more stable and transparent governance.





Despite these efforts, Mulenga acknowledged that Hichilema’s presidency has faced criticism over economic hardships, high unemployment rates, and energy crises, which have affected the daily lives of many Zambians.





Mulenga concluded that President Hichilema’s tenure has been marked by significant efforts to reform and stabilise Zambia’s economy and governance, while also facing substantial challenges and criticisms.