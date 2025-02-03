GODFREY CHIKUMBI BECOMES FIRST FAZ PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TO FILE IN HIS NOMINATION PAPERS





FAZ Presidential candidate Godfrey Chikumbi has become the first to lodge in his nomination papers at Football House in Lusaka Monday morning.





Chikumbi who immediately after presenting his nomination papers addressed journalists at Football.





Chikumbi called for issued- based campaigns among candidates ahead of the poll billed for Livingstone.





He give a comprehensive account of what he intends to do to fix Zambian football.



Details later…



Godfrey M Chikumbi