



GODFREY CHIKUMBI ENDORSES KEITH MWEEMBA FOR FAZ PRESIDENCY







Former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidential aspirant Godfrey Chikumbi has withdrawn from the FAZ presidential race.





Chikumbi, who was deemed ineligible to contest the top seat following the vetting process by the FAZ Electoral Committee, has since endorsed Keith Mweemba for the presidency in the upcoming Annual Elective General Elections.





In a statement issued on his facebook page, He states that he will not pursue litigation through the courts, FIFA, or CAS, and has emphasized his intention to contest the 2029 FAZ elections.





Chikumbi has urged his supporters, voters, and fans to support his decision.