GODFRIDAH SUMAILI EXPRESS CONCERN OVER CURRENT STATE OF AFFAIRS IN ZAMBIA UNDER PRESIDENT HH

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Former National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili, has expressed concerns regarding the current state of affairs in zambia under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, stating that there is still much work to be done to put the country back on track.

Speaking during the Friday edition of Phoenix FM’s “Let the People Talk Programme” Mrs. Sumaili emphasized the dire economic situation in the country, describing it as unbearable for many citizens.

Mrs. Sumaili says there is a departure from the constitution and democratic principles, alleging that the voices of the majority of Zambians, particularly those in politics, are being stifled.

She warned that such actions pose a threat to Zambia’s long-standing peace and serve as a negative example to other nations and further challenged the government to prioritize addressing the concerns of the people and to uphold their freedoms.

PHOENIX NEWS