GOLD DISCOVERED IN MPIKA- Mpika MP Hon. Francis Robert Kapyanga

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mpika, 6Th May 2023

DISCOVERED GOLD IN MPIKA.

As you may be aware, Mpika has been on the media over the past days as a result of the discovery of gold deposits in Kanyelele of Chikwanda and Mukwikile Chiefdoms.

We have consulted and since written to the government through the Provincial Minister’s office to bring all the stakeholders together, including traditional leaders and respective ministry representatives where we will come up with an all inclusive decision.

This is so the chiefs are part of the process that will allow the people to benefit from this God-given wealth, the traditional leaders are know the people in their communities and therefore should be allowed to play a role in the identification process of those who should be licensed for mining.

We also appeal to the government to eject foreigners who are taking advantage of the prevailing situation and put measures to make local people benefit, especially the youths and women.

We have watched for very long foreigners taking over our resources, and this trend should come to an end. Further, the government should consider offering empowerment to supplement the awarding of small and medium scale mining licenses to the youth and women around the country.

In this manner, we will improve local economies and ensure that our people are beneficiaries of the wealth in their land and start to break poverty circles that impede our communities.

Issued by:

Hon. Francis Robert Kapyanga MP

Mpika Constituency.