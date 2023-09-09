GOLD-GATE SUSPECT SHADRECK KASANDA DENIED BAIL

The Lusaka High Court has denied gold-scam suspect Shadreck Kasanda bail, pending trial.

The court has agreed with the submissions by the State that granting Kasanda bail might prejudice the State.

The court further states that granting Kasanda bail will be an academic exercise as he is facing one count of Espionage.

In this matter, Kasanda is jointly charged with four others for disposal of property suspected to be proceeds of crime and Espionage contrary to section 3(a) of the State Security Act.

Meanwhile, The Drug Enforcement Commission is yet to disclose the lesser charges slapped on two Egyptian nationals connected to the case after discharging 7 foreign suspects from the case.

The five Zambian suspects were detained at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport where they allegedly tried to sell fake gold to Egyptian nationals.

Diamobd TV