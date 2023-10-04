Gold mine collapse in Zimbabwe claims lives of 10 individuals

Rescue teams in Zimbabwe are still looking for people who are alive, even after three days, there was an accident in an old gold mine in the Chegutu district. Sadly, 10 illegal miners have died.

According to a provincial official named Marian Chombo, around 42 workers were trapped underground when the Bay Horse Mine in Chegutu collapsed on Friday.

According to the locals, 21 people have been saved and they think 10 more are stuck in the debris.

Ten people have died, according to the reports. State media reported that a few of the dead bodies were discovered trapped under rocks.

On Saturday, Constantino Chiwenga, who is Zimbabwe’s Vice President, said that as many as 13 people may have died from the accident.

Chiwenga said that the government will help pay for the funeral of the person who died.

The miners went into the mine, which is about 150 meters deep, by using unauthorized entry points.

Chombo requested help from mining companies in the province for the rescue operations.

She said that the mines have knowledge and other machines and tools that could be useful.

Many people in Zimbabwe work as small-scale miners. Zimbabwe has lots of gold and diamond deposits. Accidents happen often in southern African country due to illegal mining sites.

In 2019, rescuers found the bodies of around twenty illegal gold miners in a flooded mine located in a rural area of the Mashonaland West province.