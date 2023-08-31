GOLD SCANDAL: Shaderick Kasanda Has Been Arrested In Connection With Fresh Charges To Be Imposed On Him

KASANDA IN FRESH CHARGES.

BUSINESSMAN Shaderick Kasanda has been arrested by law enforcement agencies in connection with fresh charges to be imposed on him.

This came to light this afternoon when the case involving Kasanda and 10 others was called before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

Mr Kasanda and 10 others are charged with Espionage and are appearing before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili.

But when the case was called, State advocate Gracilia Mulenga informed the court that all the accused were in court apart from Mr Kasanda who had just been arrested.

“I did receive a call and I have just been informed that the sixth accused person has been picked up by the law enforcement agencies. I am yet to get full details on some other charges,” Ms Mulenga said.

Defence lawyer Makebi Zulu then asked the person who arrested his client be cited for contempt of court.

“In our view, that is contemptuous of this court because there was an order that all the accaued should be before you.

“The law enforcement agencies cannot defy that order especially that they are fully aware that the accused was to be before you. The prudent thing would have been to wait for these proceedings to take off and there after carry on with their work. In the absence of accused six, these proceedings can’t continue.,” Mr Zulu said.

Magistrate Chibwili said if contempt of court proceedings were to be instituted, a person who is supposed to be cited needs to be known.

The court had since adjourned the case briefly