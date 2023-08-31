GOLD SCANDLE: DEC officers took me to an FNB ATM demanding that I give them US$5 million

Kasanda impliactes DEC officers
DEC officers took me to an FNB ATM in Kabulonga when they took me away from court demanding that I give them US$5 million or else they would add more charges Kasanda tells chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili.
-Kalemba
Take this lie elsewhere. Show me one ATM which can take instructions to give out even one million kwacha in Zambia, let alone five million US dollars and I will show you a lier. There’s no such ATM even in the USA where the technology came from. DEC may need help and I hope it’s being provided.
So FNB is able to dispense millions of dollars from their ATMs ?
And those officers only had this sudden urge when suspect was at the holding cells at the court premises ?
Beans……
I have been saying this all along.
We do not have competent or qualified people running the ACC or DEC. Now their dullness is exposed in public. Who ever told them you can withdraw such large sums of money using ATM?
Why can’t the courts freeze his accounts and do this legally?
Imisango ishabola ba UPND conmen.
According to the report, Kasanda said this in court of all places? If it’s true, the Minister of Home Affairs is warned that DEC may lack the skills and orientation to undertake the work they have been assigned by the state.
This case is messy.
It is methods like these that can undermine a case in court.
This Kasanda does not pay taxes for the gold he is selling. My concern is why government does not own these mines outright. I suspect they prefer the status quo because a few in authority benefit hugely from this illegal or unregulated mining. Why can’t the president take this seriously ? Why does the family of the wife’s president own mines in Mkushi? Why are Africans so greedy?
How do you know that Kasanda is paying no taxes? Assuming you’re right, then all our watchdog institutions from the secret service, ZRA etc are in the dock charged with dereliction of duty.
Somehow this does not sound real. Do the banks have CCTV cameras? Then it will be very easy to identify the officers that took him if it s true. If his story is true then I hope the officers get very stiff sentences.
Criminals chasing Criminals . It’s the new dawn of Criminals…If everyone is stealing, the rot is everywhere, let the ATM spill a million Dollars for the so called ” Jesus Christ” too. Very Interesting!