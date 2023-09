DEC slaps Kasanda with aggravated robbery

By Esther Chisola

A LAWYER representing Lusaka businessman Shadreck Kasanda has told News Diggers that his client has been slapped with another charge of aggravated robbery.



Kasanda is jointly charged with five others who include Lusaka businessman Jim Belemu with a charge of Espionage in relation to the fake gold scam involving US$5.7 million at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA).

Credit: News Diggers