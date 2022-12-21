Golf Club Punching Case Closes As Mazabuka Mayor Forgives Hamwenda

GOLF CLUB PUNCHING CASE CLOSES AS LILANDA FORGIVES HAMWENDA

Mazabuka Mayor, Vincent Lilanda, has withdrawn the Assault case against jailed Mazabuka Central Constituency Youth Chairperson, Bright Hamwenda.

This is in a matter where Hamwenda, aged 44, was charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, contrary to Section 248 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up before court for commencement of trial, Lilanda withdrew the case saying that he has forgiven Habwenda unconditionally.

And Magistrate Pasmall Mweetwa granted the application to withdraw the case, noting that the law provides for reconciliation.

Particulars of the offense are that on 5th November, 2022, Hamwenda did assault Lilanda at Mazabuka Golf Club, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

After the incident, Mazabuka Mayor Vincent Lilanda demanded for justice in the matter where he was punched and sustained a deep cut on the upper lip.

Lilanda had vowed that he was ready to sacrifice his body for the peace of the residents of Mazabuka, adding that it is unfortunate a lot of people have allegedly being beaten by Hamweenda.

“I want whoever is heading police to retrieve all those dockets there where people have been paid ma K10,000. People have been paid weekly.Everyday people are assorted there,” said Lilanda.

“Weekly, people are assaulted there. I want people, the police to retrieve, a neutral person all the dockets that have been there. I think the gentleman isn’t being fair to the people of Mazabuka. And I’m ready to sacrifice my body just for the peace in Mazabuka. I don’t want this bloodshed to continue. Why should Mazabuka be shedding blood all the time?Why?We are a Christian nation.”

But Hamweenda had equally demanded for justice, saying he is going to wait for the law to take its course, further maintaining that he never assaulted the Mayor, but his wife, who he said should also have been arrested for assaulting him.