GOOD SAMARITAN DRIVES AWAY WITH WOMAN’S PAJERO AFTER HELPING FIX IT

A WOWAN of Lusaka was left stranded in the rainy weather on Ring Road after a man who helped fix her broken down Pajero sped away with it.

The victim identified as Margaret Mulenga was driving a mini Pajero through Ring Road on Tuesday morning around 09:00 hours but along the way, the vehicle developed a mechanical fault.

However, her problems seemed very temporal when a man appeared on the scene and offered to help.

The ‘good Samaritan’ assisted where possible and entered the vehicle to check if his Panganani skills did the magic.

However, the unsuspecting Mulenga was shocked on the Samaritan’s next course of action as he switched on the engine a sped off from the scene living her stranded on the road.

“Police were alerted and immediately instituted investigations,” Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale told Kalemba through a statement.

Caption: File photo for illustration

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba