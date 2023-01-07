Good Samaritan mechanic abandons stolen vehicle after 2 days of road testing

THE Good Samaritan mechanic who drove off with a woman’s Mini Pajero after he helped in fixing has abandoned it in after two days of road testing it.

On Tuesday morning, a woman of Lusaka’s Ring was left stranded and saucer-eyed after a man who offered to fix her broken down vehicle by the road side skidded off with it.

However, it has turned out that the man only went long test drive.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Mandevu Compound, the opposite side of the Ring Road.

Although the unidentified ‘machenic’ remains free and eligible to ‘fix’ other clients, Police have retrieved the Mini Pajero.

Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the development and acknowledged the contribution of the public in the fight against crime.

Mwale said was thankful to the public for its alertness and commitment in ridding the country of crime.

He said this in statement to announce that Police with the help of the public in Lusaka’s Mandevu Compound had recovered a Mini Pajero that was stolen from woman on Ring Road on Tuesday morning.

“The vehicle was found abandoned in Mandevu compound on January 5, 2023 around 15:00 hours by members of the public who quickly alerted Police in the area,” Mwale stated.

Kalemba