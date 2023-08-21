Goodluck Jonathan arrives Zimbabwe ahead of general elections

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan has arrived in Zimbabwe ahead of the nation’s general elections.

Zimbabweans would on August 23 go to the polls to select new leaders.

Jonathan, in a post on his verified Facebook page, said he arrived in Harare on Saturday ahead of the elections.

The former President said he led other members of the the Joint African Union (AU), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Mission to Zimbabwe in order to observe the polls; stressing that he was looking forward to a fulfilling experience.

“I thank the Zimbabwean Government, the AU and COMESA as well as Ambassador Zachariah Ifu and other officials of Nigerian High Commission, for a warm reception,” he stated.